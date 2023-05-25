adidas Memorial Day Savings Event takes up to 55% off sitewide with deals from just $8 shipped

adidas is having its Memorial Day Savings Event and offering its adiClub members (free to join) up to 55% off full-price and sale items with promo code SAVINGS at checkout. Better yet, members receive free delivery on all orders. Take your workouts to the next level with deals on running shoes, walking sneakers, apparel, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Solarglide 5 Running Shoes for men that are currently marked down to $55. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $138. This style was designed to push you through your runs with hundreds of boost capsules fused together to help give your a responsive cushioning with each step. They’re also highly breathable and flexible as well as lightweight to keep you quick on your feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 500 positive reviews from adidas customers. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and you will want to check out Backcountry Memorial Day Sale here.

