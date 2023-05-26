Journey Memorial Day sale: ALTI MagSafe desk mat, Apple Watch bands, more from $24

Journey is next up in the long list of notable Memorial Day sales popping off for the weekend. The brand has introduced a series of new and interesting tech accessories over the last year or so, not the least of which is the ALTI MagSafe charging desk pad I’m typing and charging my iPhone 14 and AirPods on right now. But you’ll also find that today’s Memorial Day promo code will work on other gear like the Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with a removable USB-C Apple Watch charger we reviewed previously, its latest Rapid GO 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank, iPhone 14 cases, and its leather Apple Watch bands. Deals on Journey gear almost never get any better than the 20% off we have this weekend so be sure to jump below the fold for the promo code and a closer look at pricing.

Memorial Day Journey sale

The Memorial Day Journey sale is now in full swing with a solid 20% off everything you’ll find on its site. Simply use code SAVE20 at checkout to redeem the discounted pricing. Shipping is free in all orders over $40.

You’ll find the rest of the tech Memorial Day sales we are tracking right here (be sure to scope our fashion hub that is literally filled with huge deals on many of the most popular brands) as well as some highlights listed below:

ALTI Wireless Charging Desk Mat features:

The ALTI includes a detachable magnetic charging panel that wirelessly delivers up to 15W to your phone. You can also simultaneously charge AirPods or any other earbuds that accept wireless charging. Your desk mat’s border contains a magnetic snap system that your charging panel magnetically attaches to [or detaches from]. The magnetic snap system enables you to connect the charging panel to either side of the ALTI.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!