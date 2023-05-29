Crocs Memorial Day Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals from $3

Crocs Memorial Day Sale is offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles including best-sellers. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. During this sale you can score deals on clogs, sandals, boots, sneakers, accessories, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Classic Clogs that are currently marked down to $30, which is $20 off the original rate. These clogs can easily be slipped on and are completely waterproof. They’re also buoyant and you can choose an array of color options. With over 31,000 positive reviews, these clogs are rated 4.5/5 stars from Crocs customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

