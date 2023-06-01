Huffy eBikes go on deep discount starting at just $425 in time for spring joyrides

Huffy today has their huge “shed” sale on eBikes (and acoustic bikes too) knocking as much as 66% off the prices of some of their popular eBikes which come with free shipping over $49. Huffy bikes and batteries are UL 2849 standard listed so there’s reduced fire risk, too. To sweeten the pot, students can knock another 30% off the price.

Probably my favorite one here is the Panama Jack 26-inch fat tire 500W model that comes with a removable bag basket, bottle opener (!!), and cup holder for $699. And this is’t just for DUI folks with pulled licenses, though it will serve them nicely. That 48V 500W motor will go up to class 1 speeds 20mph and beyond for up to 40 miles of range. The fat tires are going to be great for the beach or absorbing potholes.

If low price is the priority, check out the Everett + Men’s 27.5-inch Electric Comfort Bike, which drops to $425. Also if you are into the 20-inch fat tire folding scene, Huffy has the Motoric Adult 20″ Electric Folding Bike, Black Blue or Green, 36V for $799, normally $1600.

Others worth consideration:

Montview Men’s 700c Electric Comfort Bike 36V : $579 $1,600

Panama Jack Women’s 27.5″ Electric Comfort Bike, Ivory, 36V: $528 $1,500

Also note Huffy’s electric kick scooters start at $189 including seated options.

