Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones see first discount of the year at $278 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 shipped in a ll three styles. Down from the usual $348 going rate for the very first time this year, you’re now looking at a new 2023 low at $70 off. This is the best we’ve seen since it landed on sale over the holiday shopping season last year, and is now at the third-best price to date of all-time. While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $198 shipped in two styles. Down from $278, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $80 off. It comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen throughout 2023 so far. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

We also just went hands-on with Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 headphones. Largely seeing how they stack up against the likes of AirPods Max, the cans deliver some of the best ANC on the market alongside comfortable designs and unmatched 60-hour battery life. And while they didn’t find that they could quite match up to Apple’s flagship listening experience, the big take away from our review is that these are the next best thing.

Sony WH-1000XM4 ANC Headphones features:

Sony’s intelligent industry-leading noise canceling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Get up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities, enjoy an enhanced Smart Listening feature set, and carry conversations hands-free with speak-to-chat.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!