adidas Summer Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles with deals from $7

The adidas Summer Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. adiClub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the UltraBoost Light Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $133 and originally sold for $190. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and great for workouts. This style is available in seventeen color options and a narrower heel fit for less heel slips as well as added support. This new design features even more energy return and made with a lower footprint. Rated 4.8/5 stars from adidas customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- UltraBoost Light Running Shoes $133 (Orig. $190)
- Quarter-Zip Pullover $33 (Orig. $65)
- Crosshatch Shorts $60 (Orig. $75)
- NMD_V3 Gore-Tex Shoes $152 (Orig. $190)
- Adistar 2.0 Running Shoes $72 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Adilette Comfort Slides $28 (Orig. $40)
- UltraBoost 1.0 Shoes $168 (Orig. $210)
- Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes $38 (Orig. $75)
- NMD_R1 Sneakers $80 (Orig. $160)
- Puremotion Adapt Sneakers $35 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!