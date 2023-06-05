Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Savings takes up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, Patagonia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Savings Event takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Patagonia, CALIA, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s a fantastic option for summer outings. It’s currently marked down from $12 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt is great for workouts due to its lightweight and breathable fabric. The material is also quick-drying and the t-shirt has logos on the front and back for a stylish touch. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

