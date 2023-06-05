Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Savings takes up to 50% off: Nike, adidas, Patagonia, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods Summer Savings Event takes up to 50% off top brands. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Patagonia, CALIA, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s a fantastic option for summer outings. It’s currently marked down from $12 and originally sold for $25. This t-shirt is great for workouts due to its lightweight and breathable fabric. The material is also quick-drying and the t-shirt has logos on the front and back for a stylish touch. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Under Armour Tech Shorts $25 (Orig. $30)
- Nike Dri-FIT Legend Fitness T-Shirt $24 (Orig. $30)
- Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $25)
- adidas Axis Knit Shorts $26 (Orig. $35)
- Patagonia P-6 Logo T-Shirt $32 (Orig. $45)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike React Infinity 3 Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $160)
- Nike Pegasus 39 Running Shoes $80 (Orig. $130)
- CALIA Double Layer Hem Shorts $38 (Orig. $50)
- adidas Originals Swift Sneakers $70 (Orig. $95)
- Nike Everyday Lightweight Socks 6-Pack $10 (Orig. $20)
- …and even more deals…
