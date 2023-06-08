Samsung Galaxy Watch 4/Classic wearables hit best prices yet from $130 (Reg. $200+)

Woot is now offering the best price yet on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Marking down the 46mm LTE smartwatch to $179.99 Prime shipped, deliveries will run you $6 otherwise. Typically fetching in the $300 range these days, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $120 in savings attached. We last saw an open-box model at $9 less, with today’s offer now looking like an even better value for a new condition release. Samsung’s now previous-generation fitness tracker arrives as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and backed by a circular rotating bezel and Wear OS. To complement its 40-hour battery life, there’s a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance which can help with the Body Composition monitoring features. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic also delivers a more premium build than usual with a stylish stainless steel case that you can learn all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you can live without the more premium stainless steel design found above, Woot also has the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 marked down to $129.99. This 40mm LTE wearable normally sells for closer to $200 these days and is now landing at the best price to date. We previously saw it at $150, with today’s offer marking the best price to date in the process. It’s just like the lead deal in that this is a previous-generation smartwatch, but there’s a lot to love about the experience for the price.

Elsewhere in the Wear OS market, we’re also tracking one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Pixel Watch. Delivering a more stylish way to monitor your health, this offering backs a circular display with sleep and heart rate tracking, the ability to take ECG readings, and monitor many other elements of your fitness at $300. It’s the second-best price we’ve seen and a more premium alternative to the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic features:

Your style. Your health. Look good and feel great with your smart, new companion, Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic. Make a stylish statement with an iconic silhouette and stainless-steel casing, while your watch keeps you in tune with your health and pushes you to go further. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen-level monitoring¹ that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. Leave your phone behind while staying connected — call, text and stream music,all from your wrist with LTE connectivity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!