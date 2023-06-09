Lululemon drops new weekly markdowns up to 50% off + free shipping: Shorts, tank tops, more

Ali Smith -
FashionLululemon
50% off from $9
a sign on the side of a building

Lululemon’s weekly markdowns are here with up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Kick your workouts up a notch this summer with the 7-Inch At Ease Shorts that are currently marked down to $59 and originally sold for $78. These shorts were designed for any workout with four-way stretch to promote full range of motion. It also has a textured fabric that relaxes over time to keep you comfortable after workouts. Plus, it has a drawstring waist for a perfect fit and you can choose from two color options. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include: 

Our top picks for women include: 

Finally, be sure to check out the Amazon Sunglass Sale that’s offering up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Lululemon

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station fa...
Give dad a Velowave Ranger fat tire e-bike with 40-mile...
Pokémon’s new TCG Paldea Evolved expansion sees ...
Blue Microphones brand to be sunset into Logitech G, bu...
GravaStar’s new Supernova speaker just landed on ...
Brighten your garage with two 15,000 lumen LED lights f...
Under Armour cuts extra 25% off all outlet styles just ...
Philips’ LatteGo full-auto espresso machine also ...
Load more...
Show More Comments