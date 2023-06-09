Rachio Smart Hose system waters the lawn for you and keeps bills down at $80 (Matching low)

Justin Kahn -
Rachio Smart Hose

As part of its Father’s Day deals, Amazon is now offering Rachio’s new Smart Hose Timer at $79.99 shipped. It initially debuted for CES 2023 earlier this year at $100 shipped and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s offer is only the third time we have seen the smart watering system on sale since its release. Including everything you need to get going – the valve attachment, FREE app access, and the Wi-Fi hub – installation only takes a “couple minutes.” It is designed to provide a way for your average homeowner without a built-in sprinkler system (or anyone with an outdoor hose spigot), to leverage convenient, money-saving watering features this summer. It will bring smartphone-controlled watering, automated scheduling, and the ability to make use of Rachio’s auto rain-skip feature to bring bills down as low as possible while still maintaining a healthy lawn or garden. Get more details in our launch coverage and down below alongside some additional deals. 

Prefer to do it the old fashioned way? The Orbit H2O-6 Gear Drive Sprinkler is a popular option on Amazon that will only cost you about $22 right now on Amazon. There’s nothing high-tech here, but it will hide nicely into the grass on your lawn, doesn’t take up much space and provides 11 spare patterns alongside the ability to cover 5,026 square feet of lawn without moving it. 

You’ll find the rest of our Father’s Day deals now live right here and be sure to swing by our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly yard tool discounts. This curated hub of deals is constantly updated with battery-powered lawn mowers, trimmers, power washers, and more to keep your yard in tip-top shape all summer and into the winter months. Dive in right here

Rachio Smart Hose Timer features:

The Smart Hose Timer automates hose watering by replacing tedious and time-consuming hand watering with irrigation schedules that can be set and run directly from a smart phone. Start a quick run with a few taps and we’ll make sure water is flowing thanks to an integrated flow meter. Program multiple valves to water different parts of your yard from different faucets. Rachio automatically skips a scheduled program if it rains, saving you water while keeping plants healthy.

