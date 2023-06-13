iOttie’s just-released iPhone 14 MagSafe car chargers fall to new lows from $34 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon today is now discounting two of iOttie’s just-released iPhone 14 accessories for only the second time. Now landing at new all-time lows, the savings start with the new Velox Pro MagSafe Car Charging Mount at $63.95 shipped. Saving you $11 from the usual $75 price tag it just launched with earlier in the spring, today’s offer is now marking the best discount ever at $1 under our previous mention. Arriving as iOttie’s most capable MagSafe car mount yet, the brand starts its latest release off with a dashboard design. It has a suction cup base that adheres to your car and features a swivelling base with adjustable telescoping arm. Affixed to the end is the actual MagSafe mount, which is seeing a big upgrade over previous chargers from iOttie. It now comes equipped with what the brand calls CryoFlow cooling, helping keep your iPhone 14, as well as 13 and 12 series handsets running cooler while charging with the 7.5W magnetic Qi pad. We further break down what to expect from the experience in our launch coverage, too. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of the new debuts, the iOttie Velox Mini Mount brings much of the same MagSafe features to your car in a more compact design. It normally sells for $40, but is now dropping to the all-time low of $33.95 courtesy of Amazon. This is $1 below our original mention, too. The mount trades in the more flexible design of its dashboard counterpart above, instead opting to rely on an air vent mount design. This lets it rest on any ride’s air vent to position your iPhone 14 within view of the road. It sports 7.5W charging feature, though you will have to supply your own USB-C car charger.

If bringing 15W chargers into your ride is a must, then Spigen and its latest releases have your back. The brand just released its new OneTap Pro 3 car mounts earlier this spring with full support for Apple’s MagSafe charging spec in tow, and now some of the first discounts are going live. All starting from all-time lows at $64, you’re looking at 20% in savings on some of the latest iPhone 14 accessories to hit the scene.

iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Car Mount features:

The Velox Series celebrates iOttie’s design heritage and vision for the future with a new set of products developed exclusively for the latest iPhones and accessories. Meticulously designed, the Velox series brings a classic feel to the most cutting-edge technology. With elegant charging solutions that enhance the decor of any home or office, the Velox series by iOttie aims to set the new gold standard by offering the best iPhone experiences backed by the latest technology.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!