Let Bosch’s Wi-Fi smart thermostat control your home’s heating and cooling at low of $59.50

Amazon is offering the Bosch BCC50 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $59.66 shipped. Home Depot is also offering this thermostat at the same price. Normally going for over $117 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the first time we’ve seen it below $90 since way back in July 2021. Not only does it save 49%, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Are you tired of getting off the couch to change the temperature in the house? Well, summer is likely going to be hot during the day and cooler at night, so you’ll want the thermostat to do the heavy lifting when it comes to changing the temperature. You’ll find there are four preset or user-defined schedules that can be run, as well as Wi-Fi for smartphone control and even integration with Alexa or Assistant for voice commands. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Kick smart connectivity to the curb and instead opt for this Honeywell programmable thermostat. You can program it to have different heating and cooling schedules between weekdays and weekends, making it great if you’re working during the week and at home on the weekend. Plus, since it’s just $25, you’ll still have quite a bit of cash leftover after all is said and done.

For a more premium experience overall, consider the Google Nest Thermostat that’s on sale for just $100 as we head toward summer. That’s a $30 discount from its typical going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide for other great energy-saving deals that we find throughout the week.

Bosch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat features:

Designed to keep your home at your ideal temperature, this Bosch BCC50 Smart Thermostat is the perfect addition to your home. This thermostat is easy to install and allows you to use both Google Assistant and Alexa for remote control through Wi-Fi or the free Android or iOS app. Compatible with any 24 VAC HVAC equipment on the market or any humidifier or dehumidifier.

