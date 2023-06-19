Panasonic’s popular eneloop pro bundle with 12 rechargeable batteries drops to $58 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is now offering Panasonic’s eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack for $57.89 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer lands at the best price of the year following a rare discount. This is the first chance to save since back in January when it sold for $66. This now lands at $22 off while beating that last mention by an extra $8. Arriving with 12 total batteries, this bundle from Panasonic packs six AA and six AAmAs to help provide a notable way to cut down on single-use consumables in everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. In the box, you get everything you need including the companion charger and a carrying case, which holds all of the batteries themselves. And speaking of, the AAs come equipped with 2,450mAh charges while the smaller AAs only pack 950mAh capacities. Head below for more.

If you can get away with a more affordable kit, the standard Panasonic eneloop bundle includes a more versatile collection of batteries with the same rechargeable designs. Ditching the pro naming scheme and features, this kit includes a slightly slower charger alongside eight AAs and 2 AAAs, with some adapters to let you use them with gadgets that take larger C and D batteries. This package sells for $37 on Amazon and is a great option to ditch consumables while still making out for less than the discount above.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live now that we’re starting off the week, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live as the spring savings are beginning to switch into summer discounts.

eneloop pro AA rechargeable battery pack features:

Up to 2550mAh (2450mAh min) AA Ni-MH high-capacity pre-charged rechargeable battery

Recharge up to 500 times. Maintain 85% of their charge up to 1 year (when not in use). Batteries can be recharged when fully, or partially discharged. Work in extreme temperatures down to -4 Degree Fahrenheit.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!