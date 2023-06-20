Add this PowerA Mario Nano Controller to your Mushroom Kingdom collection at the $17 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
Reg. $23 $17

After the announcement of tomorrow’s 40-minute Nintendo Direct, Amazon is now offering the PowerA Mario Medley Nano Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $16.90. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23, this is the lowest price we can find. This one saw its very first slight price drop back in mid-May and has now landed at a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re looking for an affordable spare controller for your Switch or just something to add to your growing Mushroom Kingdom collection today’s deal is worth a look. Alongside the red paint job adorned with blue, yellow, and green controls, you’ll find a classic Super Mario decal through the middle. The usual set of joysticks, face buttons, shoulder triggers, and a D-Pad are joined by home, capture, and +/- buttons on the front-side as well. More details below.  

Today’s deal delivers the lowest price we can find on any PowerA Switch controller at the moment. If you’re looking for a nice little couch co-op solution, it’s easily one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a licensed solution. Otherwise, scoop up the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips at $10 to transform your Joy-Con into a more traditional form-factor. 

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Pikmin 4 ahead of tomorrow’s Direct event, the new official Nintendo Live merchandise, and the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mini Guide. Then head over to our launch coverage and pre-order details on the brand new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con set Nintendo unleashed earlier this month. 

PowerA Mario Medley Nano Wired Controller features:

  • Includes 8 ft. (2.4 m) micro-USB to USB-A cable
  • Two precision-tuned analog sticks and LED for connection status
  • Comfortable ergonomics for hands of all sizes- Nintendo ABXY button layout (larger than Joy-Con)
  • The classic Super Mario color scheme adds a joyful, fun energy to any game session.
  • Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite
  • Two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA/Support

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s Android game and app deals: Devils &...
Clean anywhere with RYOBI’s 18V cordless power cleane...
Spigen’s new Pixel Fold cases see first discounts...
Amazon’s new stainless steel 6-burner gas grill h...
Save $1,600 on Apple’s maxed out 14-inch M1 Max M...
ROCCAT’s first wireless keyboard, the Vulcan II Mini ...
Spigen’s accessory/cable organizer case with sued...
Kensington’s new award-winning silent mechanical ...
Load more...
Show More Comments