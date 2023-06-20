Add this PowerA Mario Nano Controller to your Mushroom Kingdom collection at the $17 low

After the announcement of tomorrow’s 40-minute Nintendo Direct, Amazon is now offering the PowerA Mario Medley Nano Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $16.90. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23, this is the lowest price we can find. This one saw its very first slight price drop back in mid-May and has now landed at a new Amazon all-time low. Whether you’re looking for an affordable spare controller for your Switch or just something to add to your growing Mushroom Kingdom collection today’s deal is worth a look. Alongside the red paint job adorned with blue, yellow, and green controls, you’ll find a classic Super Mario decal through the middle. The usual set of joysticks, face buttons, shoulder triggers, and a D-Pad are joined by home, capture, and +/- buttons on the front-side as well. More details below.

Today’s deal delivers the lowest price we can find on any PowerA Switch controller at the moment. If you’re looking for a nice little couch co-op solution, it’s easily one of the lowest prices you’ll find on a licensed solution. Otherwise, scoop up the PowerA Joy Con Comfort Grips at $10 to transform your Joy-Con into a more traditional form-factor.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming Pikmin 4 ahead of tomorrow’s Direct event, the new official Nintendo Live merchandise, and the Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Mini Guide. Then head over to our launch coverage and pre-order details on the brand new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con set Nintendo unleashed earlier this month.

PowerA Mario Medley Nano Wired Controller features:

Includes 8 ft. (2.4 m) micro-USB to USB-A cable

Two precision-tuned analog sticks and LED for connection status

Comfortable ergonomics for hands of all sizes- Nintendo ABXY button layout (larger than Joy-Con)

The classic Super Mario color scheme adds a joyful, fun energy to any game session.

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

Two-year limited warranty – visit PowerA/Support

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!