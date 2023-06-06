Nintendo officially announces Pikmin 4 release date alongside today’s new trailer

We now have new details and the Pikmin 4 release date. After Nintendo launched the world premiere for the upcoming entry in the series during its massive Direct presentation back in February, it’s now time for some more details on the highly-anticipated Pikmin 4. While it might have never really achieved the kind of status Mario and Zelda have among gamers, folks who love the Pikmin series really love the Pikmin series and we now know the next entry in the franchise will be hitting store shelves starting next month! Head below for today’s Pikmin 4 — Rise to the Occasion trailer and more details on the game.

Nintendo took to its official Twitter feed this morning to unveil the latest trailer for the upcoming Pikmin 4 as well as the release date. Players won’t have to wait much longer either as the game is now slated for release on Nintendo Switch come July 21, 2023.

Captain Olimar and the Rescue Corps have crash-landed on a mysterious planet, and only YOU can save them! Rise to the occasion and venture forth, brave explorer! Pikmin 4 launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch July 21, 2023. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.

Feast your eyes on today’s new trailer, Pikmin 4 — Rise to the Occasion:

The game is now available for pre-order directly from Nintendo in both physical and digital form at $59.99. More details inbound momentarily…

Pikmin 4 has now been added to Nintendo’s list of eligible titles for its Switch Online voucher promotion. That means you can land a pair of pre-orders at $50 a pop if you purchase any two new releases on the list. All of the details you need on that are in our previous feature piece.

See more MISSION ALERT! Customize your explorer and embark on a journey to find and rescue fellow explorers! You will befriend plantlike creatures called Pikmin and their fate will rest on your hands. #Pikmin4 coming to you on 7/21! pic.twitter.com/4NYnUjQ6ly — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 6, 2023

Meet Pikmin, small, plantlike creatures you can grow, pluck, command, and overpower your enemies with! These curious helpers come in different types—fire is no sweat for Red Pikmin and the brand-new Ice Pikmin can freeze enemies and the environment. Use your Pikmin’s miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore this mysterious planet.



You get a dog, too! Oatchi (pronounced oat-chee), resident good boy and dependable partner, can help with things like smashing obstacles and carrying Pikmin throughout your adventure. With the miniscule Pikmin and a capable canine in tow, no challenge is too big!

