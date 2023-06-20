Nintendo announces 40-min. Direct presentation scheduled for tomorrow morning: Pikmin 4, more

The next Nintendo Direct has now been announced. Nintendo unleashed the epic beast that is Zelda Tears of the Kingdom already this year (it is now on sale at its best Amazon price yet), but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t have more in store for us for the remainder of 2023. One might even suggest this upcoming presentation could cap off the summer gaming presentations in a major way after seeing PlayStation and Xbox take the stage alongside the Summer Game Fest show. Head below for more details on the next Nintendo direct presentation.

The next Nintendo Direct goes live tomorrow!

Nintendo has now taken to its official Twitter page to announce the next Nintendo Direct presentation. Always an exciting time for Switch owners everywhere, this is will be a full-on 40-minute show (mostly) packed with titles releasing this year for Nintendo Switch.

After Nintendo officially announced the anticipated Pikmin 4 release date at the beginning of the month, we now know we will be getting more details and hopefully a lengthy gameplay demo of the latest entry in the franchise during tomorrow’s Nintendo Direct presentation. Now set for release next month on July 21, 2023 with pre-orders already live, Nintendo has promised we will be seeing “new details on Pikmin 4” during the show.

See more Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.



Watch it live here: https://t.co/utzePnKjGc pic.twitter.com/ro5jotd6rD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2023

What we will get beyond that is anyone’s guess, but here’s to hoping to come kind hint at Zelda Tears of the Kingdom DLC and some kind of new Mario game coming to the platform (it feels like it has been a long while since we have heard from the Mushroom Kingdom in a new game, but it’s hard to say at this point).

Nonetheless, the next Nintendo Direct is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET and will be covering the announcements and reveals as they happen.

