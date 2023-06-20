Twelve South’s Curve Flex stand is perfect for 15-inch MacBook Air at $68 (Reg. $80), more

Amazon is now offering the Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand for $68.18 shipped. Down from $80, you’re looking at one of the first Amazon discounts to date as well as a rare overall chance to save. We last saw it on sale at just over $70 as part of an April Fools Day sale a few months ago, with today’s offer saving you 15% from the usual price tag. Twelve South just refreshed its popular MacBook stand last fall with the new Curve Flex. This all-aluminum offering arrives with an adjustable design that lets you elevate your machine in plenty of different ways. I walked away quite impressed in my hands-on review, which you can read for a more in-depth look at the features. But if you’re rocking a new 15-inch MacBook Air, then this is easily a must-have way to turn Apple’s latest portable machine into a more desk-friendly solution at home or away from the desk. Then head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings is another form-factor for your desk. Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook and iPad at $48.49. Down from the usual $60 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings while marking the lowest price of the year. Unlike many of the other stands we’ve been featuring from Twelve South as of late, the ParcSlope stand takes on a more versatile form-factor that on top of being able to prop up a MacBook, can also handle holding your iPad in place. Just as perfect for getting your M2 laptop’s screen a bit closer to eye level as it is for providing the perfect place to rest your 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display to use as a drawing tablet, Twelve South ParcSlope features an angled design with a premium construction.

As far as Twelve South’s latest MacBook companions go, we just reviewed the new HiRise Pro MacBook stand. Taking a more fixed approach to elevating your machine at the desk, this stand provides a sturdier experience with the added perk of a built-in MagSafe charger slot. We fully break down what to expect in our hands-on review.

Twelve South Curve Flex MacBook Stand features:

Meet Curve Flex, the MacBook stand as flexible and mobile as MacBook. Position Curve Flex as a desktop wedge or elevate it for the perfect desktop setup. Flex the stand up to 22 inches for eye-level video calls or to align your MacBook screen with your external display. When it’s time to switch locations, fold Flex and slip it into the included neoprene travel sleeve.

