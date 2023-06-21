8Bitdo’s customizable Xbox controller now starts from $20, white and pink at $26 (Reg. $45)

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, the official 8Bitdo Amazon is offering its Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox Series X down at $25.99 shipped in all three colorways. Regularly $45, this is a few bucks under the prices we tracked back in May and the lowest we can find on the white and pink models at 42% off the going rate. We do have the black model down at $20 right now, but deals on the pink variant is harder to come by. Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 setups, 8Bitdo’s customizable and more premium wired gamepad is now undercutting some of the budget-focused prices we see out there with today’s Lightning offer. It also delivers some features you don’t often see in the sub $30 range; custom profile switching, button mapping, trigger sensitivity adjustments, a pair of extra back paddles, trigger vibration, and more. Head below for additional details.

If you’re interested above, you’ll want to jump on it before the discounted Lightning Deal stock or Woot deal is no more – it is even undercutting the usually far more affordable PowerA variant. At a price like today’s it’s hard to even recommend anything else. You will find some no-name, not officially licensed models on Amazon for a touch less, but I would go with the 8Bitdo option if I was you.

We are also still tracking some notable price drops on Razer’s magnetic Xbox controller chargers at $30 as well as Microsoft’s official Xbox Wireless Headset down at $85.

But if you have a Switch or fancy yourself a fan of the Mushroom Kingdom, you’ll want to swing by today’s coverage of the the latest Nintendo Direct. Brand new Mario games, an upcoming remake of Super Mario RPG, and Pikmin 4 just scratch the surface of today’s reveals.

8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.

Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more

Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones

Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

