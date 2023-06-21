Today’s 40-minute Nintendo Direct show starts now! Pikmin 4, games releasing this year, more

Today’s mid-year Nintendo Direct is scheduled to go live at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET, as we detailed yesterday. After what can only be described as a more than exciting year for Nintendo Switch owners, mainly, if not entirely, because of the incredible new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, it’s time to see what else Nintendo has up its sleeve for the remainder of 2023 and potentially into 2024 – that’s where the most exciting stuff will likely land after all. Having said that, you never know what Nintendo might have in store for this year’s holiday season and we might very well get a surprise or two there. Head below to watch today’s Nintendo Direct presentation.

June Nintendo Direct presentation

Today’s Nintendo Direct presentation will indeed run a solid 40 minutes, according to yesterday’s announcement. That could very well mean we get a whole lot more than the new details on the upcoming Pikmin 4 Nintendo has already promised. We know the next entry in the Pikmin 4 series will grace Switch consoles later next month on July 21, 2023 and will likely be the star of the show at this point.

Having said that, Nintendo might want to at least hint at what’s coming in the fall and for holiday 2023 before a full gameplay demonstration of whatever that might be later this year.

Either way, the waiting is now over and we will soon find out what’s on the slate at Nintendo starting in about 10 minutes time as part of today’s new Nintendo Direct presentation. Follow along down below and remember to check back later as we gather up all of the full-resolution footage and reveals at the bottom of the post shortly after the show. Enjoy!

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a Nintendo Direct livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.

New Pokémon Scarlet/Violet add-ons – Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Learn the latest about The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet!

Sonic Superstars – launches this fall

Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this classic Sonic high-speed action platformer game. Play as 4 unique fan favorites and harness the Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or cooperatively and stop Dr. Eggman and Fang from converting the islands’ giant animals into Badniks, before it’s too late!

Palia – FREE to play game launching this holiday

Palia is a charming free-to-play cozy massively multiplayer online game that offers a breathtaking new world where you can build the life and home of your dreams. Gather, hunt, and craft while you unravel the mysteries of this always-evolving adventure and meet new friends along your journey.

Persona 5 Tactica launches November 17

Persona 5 Tactica is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023! Wishlist today: Assemble an all-star team of heroes in a brand-new story in this thrilling combat adventure set in Persona’s iconic universe! After a strange incident, the Phantom Thieves find themselves in grave danger until a mysterious revolutionary rescues them and offers a deal in exchange for their help.

Mythforce launches this year

MythForce is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023! Wishlist today. Step into a Saturday morning cartoon and adventure through crypts and castles with your friends in MythForce, a first-person melee roguelike game.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu Returns

Solve mysteries with the personality-packed Detective Pikachu in Detective Pikachu Returns, coming to Nintendo Switch on October 6!

Super Mario RPG remake!

Launches November 17, 2023, pre-orders start today!

Super Mario RPG is releasing for Nintendo Switch on November 17, 2023! Pre-order today. Join Mario, Bowser, Peach, and original characters Mallow and Geno, in an RPG filled with twists and turns.

Mysterious new Princess Peach game is on the way as well!

Luigi’s Mansion Dark Moon remake is in development

Batman Arkham Trilogy games come to Switch this fall

Batman: Arkham Trilogy is releasing exclusively for Nintendo Switch in fall 2023! Wishlist today. Experience the definitive versions of Rocksteady’s Arkham Trilogy games, including all post-launch content, in one complete collection.

Gloomhaven – Announcement Trailer – Nintendo Switch

Gloomhaven is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 18, 2023! Pre-order today. Lead a group of unsavory mercenaries, each with dozens of distinctive abilities. In this turn-based tactical RPG explore cursed dungeons, delve into forgotten ruins, take morally dubious contracts, and come out rich, or not at all. Face this ever-growing challenge in a unique tactical card-based gameplay where every choice matters. Master 17 unique characters and face over 260 exquisitely arduous missions.

Silent Hope – Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

Explore the Abyss and its ever-changing dungeons as seven unique heroes, each with their own abilities and fighting styles. Return home with your treasures and create new and better equipment to dive deeper on your next run, and level up your heroes to earn new abilities and unlock new classes to tackle the challenging bosses lurking in the depths.

The Last Spark Hunter DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Explore the Melodic Gardens and investigate to find the origin of the threat looming over this place that was once vibrant with music. Meet the planet’s wild inhabitants, explore the musical jungle and the mysterious ruins scattered around this new biome, and sail through the vast sea and sparkling lakes on your newfound boat. But tread carefully, as new enemies await you on this dangerous path. Golems and Fieldbreakers roam the planet and will provide new tactical challenges, even to the most experienced. Saving the Melodic Gardens will ask you to face Kanya, the Last Spark Hunter. This highly dangerous and techy villain will stop at nothing to accomplish her nefarious plans. Be aware, stopping her won’t be easy, as she has created an all-powerful never-before-seen weapon: the Mecha King Bob-Omb.

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince – Announcement Trailer

New Pikmin 4 details and gameplay

Pikmin 4 launches for Nintendo Switch on July 21, 2023! Pre-order today. Calling new recruits! Yes, YOU! Traverse a big world from a pint-sized perspective in Pikmin 4 as you collect treasures, rescue fellow explorers, and embark on Night Expeditions with the debuting Glow Pikmin! A demo of Pikmin 4 will also be available to download for free starting on June 28.

Metal Gear Master Collection comes to Switch

Releases October 24, 2023

Mario Kart Wave 5 on the way this summer with new courses and racers!

Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass races in this summer with 8 more courses, including the all-new Squeaky Clean Sprint, and 3 more returning characters!

New Warioware Move It comes November 3

Brand new 2D Super Mario Bros. Wonder game !!!

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is releasing for Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023. Pre-order today. Surprise and wonder await at every corner in the next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Mario fun!

