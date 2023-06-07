Crucial’s X8 brings 4TB of portable SSD to your EDC at the $220 Amazon low, more from $70

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 4TB Portable Solid-State Drive down at $219.99 shipped. Originally $480, this model sold for more like $280 starting late last year before falling into the $250 range in 2023. Today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and our previous mention. The 1TB and 2TB models are also still down at the Amazon all-time lows of $69.99 and $114.99 shipped as well. Scoring a 4TB portable SSD over the last few years from trustworthy brands was a pricey endeavor, but now that prices have started to drop – even the popular SanDisk Extreme model is down in the $260 range – it is a much more accessible option for some folks. The X8 lineup has always delivered notable bang for your buck in the 1,050MB/s category and now even more so with the recent price drops. Features include USB-C connectivity, an anodized aluminum core, 7.5-foot drop protection, and compatibility with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, and more. Additional details below.

While the Crucial options are among some of the more popular options in this price range, some of the other storage brands are in fact serving up even lower prices as of late on even faster drives. This 1TB CORSAIR model is a great example. While the 2TB variant is coming in at $5 more than the comparable Crucial above, the 1TB is selling for $68 right now and clocking in with a faster up to 1,600MB/s transfer rate, not to mention being a newer release.

If you’re looking for something on the gaming side of things or are partial to the popular Western Digital products, its P40 is one of the best in the business and it’s still on sale. The ongoing Amazon all-time low at $100 makes for a notable chance to scoop one of our favorite portable gaming SSDs on the market. Despite it coming in at above the models above, it is purpose built for storing your gaming library as well as being able to handle traditional file storage and includes a fully customizable RGB lighting rig you won’t get on any of the models mentioned above. Get a closer look right here and in our hands-on review.

Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD features:

Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s

Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors

Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof

Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

