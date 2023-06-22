Spigen Metal Fit Pro Apple Watch band drops to $20 alongside sport loop-style model at $18

We have spotted a couple notable deals on affordable Spigen Apple Watch bands. First up, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its 40mm Metal Fit Pro for Apple Watch at $19.99 shipped. Regularly fetching a bloated $50 directly from the Spigen site, it typically sells for $25 at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low as well. The 45mm model will run you $28. While I personally prefer to stick with a simple band and leave the Apple Watch case naked, I have also seen some unfortunate accidents leaving the case and screen smashed and cracked. Spigen’s combination metal case and band prevents this kind of thing from happening during your summer adventures this year while also delivering a look that won’t be out of place in the city or running errands. The aluminum case, with cutouts for the crown and side button, comes with Milanese-style steel band and magnetic clip-through buckle. Head below for more details and a more traditional Spigen Apple Watch band on sale.

Spigen’s Amazon store is also offering its Spigen Lite Fit Ultra Band down at $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one regularly fetches $20 and has gone for as high as $24 since its launch. It is now at the lowest price we have tracked to deliver a more affordable alternative to Apple’s Sport Loop offering. Available in four colorways, it is made of a nylon weave with a stainless steel connector and zinc alloy buckle. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage.

Check out today’s all-time low on Apple Watch Series 7 and then swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for more options. A few great places to start would be Nomad’s refreshed Sport Slim Apple Watch Band and the gorgeous SANDMARC options. Joining our exclusive pricing on the latter, you’ll find more details in our review of the leather model and be sure to scope out the amazing steel bracelet variants as well.

Spigen Metal Fit Pro for Apple Watch features:

Frame made from aluminum and lined with TPU for durability

Premium Milanese unibody watch band made from steel

Precise cutouts for Digital Crown and side button

Magnetic clip slides through buckle for a secure fit

Specifically engineered to fit Apple Watch Case 40mm Series SE2/6/SE/5/4

