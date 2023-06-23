Adorn your walls with a 10-pack of modular Govee Triangle Light Panels for $120 ($80 off)

The official Govee site is now offering its 10-pack of Glide Triangle Light Panels for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and currently marked down to $140 at Amazon, this is $80 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also $20 under our mention from April 2023 and a notable chance to either expand your smart home wall lighting or jump in for the first time. These modular triangular light panels come with adhesive tape so you can configure them around your space however you like to provide ambient multi-color lighting. With support for the Govee app and Alexa/Google Assistant, you can adjust and program them with your phone or voice, select from the recommended patterns, or leverage a series of preset scene modes for a more animated experience. They can also dance to the beat of your music across six sound modes as well. More details below.

Deals on Govee smart lighting are starting to add up this week with offers on its tower lighting as well as the latest HomeKit strips and more:

Be sure to head over to our smart home hub for more and don’t miss out on this opportunity to land Philips Hue’s 3-bulb Color HomeKit starter kit while it’s down at the lowest price we have tracked yet alongside this 2-pack of meross BR30 HomeKit dimmable color smart bulbs for $23.

Govee GlideTriangle Light Panels features:

Unique Lighting Effects: With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home.

DIY Lighting: Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

Rich Scene Modes: Find rich animated lighting effects for your light panels on the Govee Home App. Choose from a selection of over 40 preset scene modes that fit your style. Each effect produces electrifying colors that will leave you in awe.

