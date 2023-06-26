Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Chloe Puzzle, Sasaya, Chrono Plus, Paperback, more

Your Monday morning collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals has now been gathered down below the fold. Joining today’s software offers, we are also tracking one of the best collections of deals on Apple Watch Series 8 yet, with just about all styles, designs, and bands now marked down by $70 alongside the first deal on Apple’s just-released M2 Max Mac Studio. As for the apps, highlight offers include titles like Sasaya, Chloe Puzzle Game Pro, Paperback, Be Focused Pro, Chrono Plus, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS apps on sale

iOS Universal: 8-bit Console Tank: FREE (Reg. $4.50)

iOS Universal: AVR X PRO – Voice Recorder: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Blackthorn Castle: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sasaya: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chloe Puzzle Game Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Paperback – Read it later: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: DobbyxEscape: Adventure Story: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Unit Converter | Converter4U: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate RPG Premium: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ATOM RPG: $4 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Spirit Messages Oracle Deck: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleepin’ Guy: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Queen’s Wish: The Conqueror: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: LEDit – LED Banner: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Picky Music Player: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Galileo Organ 2: $4 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Magellan Synthesizer 2: $4 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $1 (Reg. $8)

Chloe Puzzle Game Pro features:

Each level looks simple and playful with one motive: to get Chloe and Bunny to their red Targets; but the puzzles in them are unique and have a set of varying difficulties. The puzzles challenge your strategy, sokoban skills, experimenting how mechanical toys work, tactical thinking, improvising and much more. The difficulty increases with the level number and each level comes with 1 hint. Got stuck? Take the hint, find your way to the Target!

