Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Engage $40 low, ID Xbox Super Mega Sale, and more

As part of its summer gaming sale, Woot is now offering some notable deals on a wide range of physical titles to fill up your Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox collection. One standout offer here has Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60 and currently selling for $34 via third-party Amazon sellers, today’s deal is up to 58% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also joined by a solid deal on the newer Fire Emblem Engage for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $60, currently $48 at Amazon, and now 33% off, this is the lowest price we can find and well below the Amazon all-time low. In Fire Emblem Engage, players reawaken as a Divine Dragon to “take down a thousand-year-old threat” with turn-based, tactical combat. “Summon valiant heroes like Marth and Celica with the power of Emblem Rings and add their power to yours in this brand-new Fire Emblem story.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

