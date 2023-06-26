Today’s best game deals: Fire Emblem Engage $40 low, ID Xbox Super Mega Sale, and more

As part of its summer gaming sale, Woot is now offering some notable deals on a wide range of physical titles to fill up your Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox collection. One standout offer here has Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60 and currently selling for $34 via third-party Amazon sellers, today’s deal is up to 58% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also joined by a solid deal on the newer Fire Emblem Engage for Nintendo Switch at $39.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $60, currently $48 at Amazon, and now 33% off, this is the lowest price we can find and well below the Amazon all-time low. In Fire Emblem Engage, players reawaken as a Divine Dragon to “take down a thousand-year-old threat” with turn-based, tactical combat. “Summon valiant heroes like Marth and Celica with the power of Emblem Rings and add their power to yours in this brand-new Fire Emblem story.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Nintendo unveils new summer-ready pastel Joy-Con
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $60 (Reg. $70)
- Super Bomberman R $16 (Reg. $20)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Cat Quest eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Owlboy eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $39 (Reg. $50)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more
*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake
***WD_BLACK’s C50 Xbox Expansion Card officially debuts
- Sonic Mania PSN $8 (Reg. $20)
- Wild Hearts $30 (Reg. $70)
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale up to 50% off
- Bayonetta PSN $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- PSN Double Discounts sale extra 25% off for PS Plus members
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection from $15 (Reg. $30)
- Also matched on Xbox
- Cuphead & The Delicious Last Course PSN $20 (Reg. $27)
- PlayStation digital Games Under $10
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!