Meta’s first VR subscription, Quest+, delivers two new titles to your library for $8/month

Meta is no stranger to the gaming space at this point, but something they’re just now getting into is the game subscription space. In a post on the Meta blog, we now have details on Quest+, a VR subscription service that gives you two hand-picked VR titles every month for just $8/mo or $60/yr. And, to kick things off, Meta is offering the first month for just $1. Ready to find out what games are part of Meta Quest+ and how it all works? We break everything down below the fold.

We’re no strangers to video game subscriptions here. In fact, I’ve written up how great of a value Xbox Game Pass is and why it’s the best gaming subscription around, and all of that sentiment still stands even with the incoming price increase. However, there aren’t many game subscription services for those who prefer virtual reality, at least until now.

In comes Meta Quest+ – a way to add two games from the Quest catalog to your library on the first of each month. First up are Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995, which are an FPS and an arcade adventure, respectively. The goal of Meta launching the Quest+ service is to help you figure out something to play whenever you’re unsure of what to try. The hand-curated titles will enter your game library, meaning you can continue to play them so long as you have an active subscription. Should you cancel, all of your previous titles will return once you start back up. In August, the two games you’ll get are Walkabout Mini Golf and MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE.

Meta Quest+ will be available for Quest 2 and Quest Pro owners starting today, and it’ll be compatible with the Quest 3 when it comes out this fall. As we said, the first month is just $1 if you sign up before July 31, and it’ll be $7.99 per month thereafter. Or, if you want to pre-purchase for the whole year, then the annual subscription is much more cost-effective at $59.99, saving you $36 (or over four months of the normal subscription) in the process. You can cancel the auto-renewal at any time as well.

While I wish the Meta Quest+ subscription service was more like Audible, in that you got two credits each month for a game of your choice, it’s understandable why they went the Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus way. Hand-picking games for the subscription likely allows Meta to work with developers to feature them and is more cost-effective in the long run.

One thing that I’m not a huge fan of here is that when you cancel the subscription, the games disappear from your library; only to return when you re-subscribe. Both Xbox and PlayStation have gone this way, locking games behind the paywall and only making them accessible while you have the subscription. Call me old fashioned, but I miss the days where when you got a game through a subscription like that, it was forever a part of your library.

