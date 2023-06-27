Bellroy x Google leather Pixel 7 Pro cases with metal buttons hit new $39 all-time lows (30% off)

The official Bellroy Amazon storefront has now marked down the prices on its leather Google Pixel 7 Pro cases. Regularly $55, you’ll now find all six colorways on sale for $39 shipped, including the Black, BlueDaze, Bluestone, Evergreen, SimplyTaupe, and Terracotta models. Outside of the Terracotta model that saw a very brief once-day price drop to $33 back in May, these are the lowest totals we have tracked since they released in October of last year. Ready to wrap your Pixel 7 Pro in Bellroy’s “premium, eco-tanned leather,” these were designed in partnership with Google. They provide a “super slim profile” with aluminum button covers, a soft microfibre lining we were big fans of after reviewing the iPhone version, and a solid 3-year warranty. There is a 50% recycled polymer shell frame, wireless charging compatibility, and an edge-to-edge wrap “giving your Pixel 7 Pro a touchably soft, seamless feel in hand.” More details below. 

If you’re not sold on the discounted Bellroy leather treatment above, Spigen’s offerings remain some of the best options in the sub $20 category. Delivering some serious bang for your buck, you’ll find a range of the Spigen Pixel 7 cases starting at $17 Prime shipped or less on Amazon with a range of designs and styles to choose from. 

Bellroy Leather Case for Pixel 7 Pro features:

  • A Bellroy x Google partnership design
  • Super slim profile
  • Seamless, edge-to-edge premium leather
  • Wireless charging compatible
  • Soft microfiber lining

