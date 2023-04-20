Bellroy debuts the ‘bullet train of backpacks’ with new office and street-ready MacBook Via carrier

Bellroy, makers of some of the best MacBook carriers and gear organizers in the price range, has now introduced its new street-ready waterproof backpack. The brand has been on a roll lately with new releases for upcoming spring travels, summer adventures, and beyond, but the latest is focused on delivering a more streamlined design for hitting the streets, the gym, or heading to work as the weather warms up. Head below for more details and a closer look at the brand-new Bellroy Via Backpack.

Bellroy debuts new streamlined street-ready waterproof backpack

After debuting its more outdoor-focused back-mounted carrier back in late March, just before the matching belt bags and packs were introduced, Bellroy has now turned its attention to focus on hitting the streets on urban adventures this spring and summer with its new Via model:

Like the bullet train of backpacks, Via is a streamlined, intelligently designed commuter bag that gets you to and from the office with minimal fuss.

Presenting the brand’s usual animal-friendly, leather-free construction (“100% recycled external fabric and linings”), it also sports what it considers to be something that is streamlined and minimalist from the outside but with plenty of storage options on the inside. The brand is “focused on giving this bag clean lines and removing any unnecessary visual clutter” while still making use of durable, water-resistant fabric and zipper for any unexpected rain or storms during rush hour.

As for storage options, the 20 liters of total capacity is broken up within a main compartment that houses a 16-inch padded laptop pocket with a front drop-down panel for easy access. You’ll also find an internal mesh pocket for small essentials, a built-in key clip, and a raised mesh sunglasses pocket accessible from the outside of the bag.

The brand’s usual contoured padded back panels and harness are in place here alongside a rolled-edge webbing grab handle:

The style may be minimalist, but we maximized comfort, with a contoured foam back panel and adjustable padded shoulder straps.

The new street-ready Via waterproof backpack is now available for purchase at $129 via the official Amazon storefront in four colorways: Navy, Black, a sort of off-white/gray Saltbush, and Slate.

