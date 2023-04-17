Bellroy intros new all-in-one officemate caddies for MacBook and the rest of your daily carry

After debuting its new adventure-ready backpack just in the introduction of the new line of sling packs for your spring and summer expeditions, Bellroy is looking to neatly store your business kit with its latest release. The new Bellroy MacBook sleeve is more than just your average thin-line case with some extra pockets so you can also fit your accessories, add-ons, chargers, and then some. Described as an “all-in-one officemate,” the new Bellroy Laptop Caddy MacBook sleeve is now available for purchase in two sizes and three color options. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Bellroy intros new Laptop Caddy MacBook sleeve

I, for one, think Bellroy’s growing collection of accessories shines its brightest in the tech carrier category. The iPhone cases are nice, don’t get me wrong, but it’s the brand’s new magnetic antimicrobial MacBook sleeve and Tech Kit gear organizer we reviewed previously that really left me impressed. (I still use both on a regular basis, and they have held up wonderfully.) The same goes for its new All–Conditions leather waterproof smartphone/accessories pouch, but today we are focused on its latest laptop solution for neatly lugging your daily kit back and forth to the office, meetings at the coffee shop, and elsewhere.

Anyone familiar with the brand or our coverage of it will also be familiar with the materials and design choices at play here. This is a leather-free build made of a water-resistant fabric and zipper with a “soft-touch” interior lining.

Your mouse, cables, charging brick, pens, headphones, hard drive, and laptop of course. All zipped neatly in one portable caddy. The main sleeve is roomy enough for both your laptop and a letter-size notepad. And the front compartment’s extra flex space fits a large charger or headphones.

Joined by a foam padded laptop sleeve (the new Laptop Caddy ships in a 14- or 16-inch option), you’ll also find a pair of stretch mesh storage pockets and two mesh pen slips, alongside some extra space for other gear in the main compartment. The “presentation mode,” as Bellroy puts it, allows the main zip to open right up for easy access to what appears to be at least the top half of the main section of the bag.

Unzip and fold down the front panel, and you’re in ‘presentation mode’, with work tools organized and on display, at your fingertips. With a fully enclosed design and water-resistant zip, this caddy protects your work tools from dust, scratches and even splashes.

The new Bellroy Laptop Caddy MacBook sleeves are available right now on the official Amazon store at $75 for the 14-inch model and $85 for the 16-inch. Both models come in black, navy, or gray.

