Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet hits early Prime Day pricing at $75 (50% off, 2023 low), more from $35

Joining a series of deals on the kids versions, the best price of the year on its Luna gaming controller, and this Echo Pop offer, the early Prime Day deals continue with a particularly notable price drop on the latest model Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet. The regularly $150 tablet is now listed at $74.99 shipped for Prime members only. That’s a solid 50% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also the best we have tracked since it dropped this low during the Black Friday festivities last year. Delivering a 10.1-inch 1080p display, it also features up to 12 hours of battery life and 32GB of built-in storage (you can also add an additional 1TB via a microSD card). Running on an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, this is one of the most affordable ways to score a full-featured 10-inch tablet right now outside of the refurbished early Prime Day deals you’ll find down below.

Early Prime Day refurbished Amazon Fire tablet deals:

***Note: These Amazon refurbished models are “tested and certified to look and work like new…with the same limited warranty as a new device.”

As we mentioned above, the early Prime Day offers are already in full swing with plenty of notable deals on a wide range of Amazon gear. From the 5th Gen Echo Dot Kids to the best price yet on its Echo Buds, you’ll find all of the most notable offers waiting in our 2023 Prime Day deal hub. And remember, the kids models with Amazon’s 2-year warranty and free replacement guarantee are also at the best prices of the year.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Clear 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display with more than 2 million pixels. Fire HD 10 is almost 20% brighter than Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022). 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately). Fast octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

