Early Prime Day price drop delivers best price ever on the all-new Alexa Echo Buds at just $35

After seeing early Prime Day deals on Fire tablets, the new Echo Pop smart speakers, and more, Amazon has now expanded the pre-sale offerings with the best price ever on its brand new Echo Buds wireless earbuds at $34.99 shipped (Prime members only). Amazon added to its earbuds lineup with the all-new Echo buds back in mid-May, offering up its most affordable smart headphone solution yet. Still packed with Alexa voice control, a sweat-resistant workout-ready design, and more, these regularly $50 earbuds are now at the lowest price we have ever tracked in both the black and white colorways. Hit up our launch coverage for a complete breakdown and head below for more.

Joining the Alexa voice commands so folks can “cue music, play podcasts, listen to Audible, make calls, set reminders, and more” with their voice, the all-new Echo Buds also pack a total of 20 hours of battery life with the included charging case – a 15-minute quick charge adds an additional 2 hours. Dual ear action means you can use one or both buds at the same time alongside on-ear detection that “will automatically pause playback when one or both earbuds are removed” – a simple tap will resume playback as well.

You’ll find more new early Prime Day deals right here alongside some of the highlights listed down below and be sure to swing by our master Prime Day 2023 hub for a closer look.

All-new 2023 Echo Buds features:

Hear it loud and clear with 12mm drivers delivering crisp audio, balanced bass, and full sound. Be heard with 2 microphones and a voice detection accelerometer for crystal clear communication. Never pause with up to 5 hours of music playback (6 hours without wake word on), up to 20 total hours with the charging case, and up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge. Connect to two devices at the same time and automatically move between devices with multipoint pairing. Move from a video call on your laptop to music on your phone without skipping a beat.

