lululemon has great finds in its We Made Too Much section with pricing from $9

lululemon offers new specials from $9 in its We Made Too Much Event. Prices are as marked. Plus, all orders receive free delivery. A standout from this sale is the Pace Breaker Lined Shorts for men that are currently marked down to $64. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $78 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for summer weather. These shorts were designed for running or training and has a lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric for added comfort. I love the magenta coloring that will pair nicely with neutral t-shirt and it has a drawstring waistband for a perfect fit. Looking for more scores? Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from lululemon and you will want to check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

