Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at $100 off all-time lows from $1,199

The July 4th savings have no carried over from everything else in our Apple guide over to its latest release. The all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air first hit the scene last month, and is now on sale courtesy of Amazon. The entry-level 256GB model now sells for $1,199 shipped across all four styles, delivering a match of the all-time low in the process. You’d normally pa $1,299, with today’s offer landing at $100 off for only the second time. We saw a short-lived launch discount go live in June, but it’s been a few weeks since you could save. Those who need extra storage can also save $100, as the 512GB configuration drops to $1,399. So if you were waiting for the dust to settle on Apple’s latest before pressing buy, now’s your chance.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

To go alongside the new 15-inch MacBook Air, there’s also the smaller 13-inch configuration of Apple’s M2 machine. Compared to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, you’re largely looking at much of the same experience. There’s the same powerful M2 chip at the center of each builds, as well as MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime cameras, and a thin, fanless build. There are some adjustments though that we just broke down over at 9to5Mac, with the larger 15.3-inch display being the most notable. That larger build also means that Apple was able to fit in a 6-speaker sound system, compared to the 4-speaker system on the 13-inch counterpart. Though that model does clock in at $100 less.

Over in our Apple guide, all of the other Independence Day savings have arrived. There are plenty of holiday weekend discounts up for grabs right now, and the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air really is only the start. Official accessories, desktop Macs, iPads, and nearly every other corner of Apple’s stable are getting in on the savings.

15-inch M2 MacBook Air features:

The 15-inch MacBook Air is impossibly thin and has a stunning Liquid Retina display. Supercharged by the M2 chip—and with up to 18 hours of battery life¹—it delivers incredible performance in an ultraportable design. 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

