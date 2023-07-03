Hisense 2023 mini-LED smart 4K Google TVs up to $350 off with new lows from $500

We are now tracking the first solid price drops on the new 2023 model Hisense mini-LED smart 4K Google TVs. Hisense has emerged over the last few years as one of those brand that delivers some serious bang for your buck and the new Class U6 Google TV Series is no exception. You’ll find the 55- and 65-inch models at $499.99 and $649.99 shipped, down from the regular $580 and $700, respectively. While both Amazon all-time lows, the real value here is in the 75-inch variant that’s now selling for $849.99 shipped. Regularly $1,200, this is $350 off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, and a new Amazon all-time low. These models sport mini-LED tech with full array local dimming for a brighter image and greater contrast alongside support for Variable Refresh Rate gaming, Dolby Vision, Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support and four HDMI inputs. The “bezel-less” design is also joined by built-in Bluetooth, a voice remote, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. Head below for more details.

If you’re in the market for something more modest that is suited to smaller spaces, the lake house, or even the kitchen, the ongoing deals on the 2022 model Hisense Fire TV variants are starting from $300 shipped. Much of the same sentiment applies to Amazon’s new 2-Series smart Fire TVs that are at the best prices we have ever tracked with sizes starting from $130 shipped – they are easily among the best budget-friendly options for smaller spaces that don’t require high-end specs, especially at prices like this.

On the other side of things, if you’re looking for something more premium from LG, Sony or Samsung, you’ll want to dive into the ongoing deals we are now tracking for July 4th down below:

Hisense Class U6 4K mini-LED ULED Google TV features:

The U6 Series continues Hisense’s mission to bring leading-edge technology to everyone. Adding Mini-LED and over 4X the local dimming zones in 2023, along with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, the U6 series delivers must-have features for uncompromising performance and value. The U6 series incorporates Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. Dolby Vision IQ leverages the full intelligence of your TV to deliver a perfect picture in your room at every moment

