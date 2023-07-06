Create a smart whole home speaker setup with Echo Link Amp at the $210 Amazon 2023 low

As part of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon is offering the Echo Link Amp to integrate your traditional wired book shelf speakers, turntables, home theater speakers, and smaller Echo smart speakers into a whole home audio setup. The regularly $300 Echo Link Amp is now on sale for $209.99 shipped. This is 30% or $90 off the going rate, matching the all-time low pricing, and the best we can find. Today’s deal also delivers a new Amazon 2023 low. Users can effectively leverage the Echo Link Amp to connect speakers and other supported Echo devices to create a whole home audio setup. The built-in 60W x 2-channel amplifier features multiple digital and analog inputs/outputs to let you cast one or more of those connections to all of your Echo speakers – you can send, for example, the output of your turntable, to all of the smart and wired speakers connected to the Echo Link Amp and even have Alexa respond to your commands through all fo the connected speakers. More details below.

Speaking of early Prime Day deals, some of the best prices ever are now live on a range of Amazon’s smart Echo speakers. From a new all-time low on the just-released Echo Pop down at just $18 Prime shipped and Echo Dot 5th Gen right up to the flagship Echo Studio speaker, now’s as good a time as any to upgrade your smart speaker game, expand its reach throughout your home, and all of them work right alongside the whole home setup provided by the Echo Link Amp above.

The early Prime Day offers certainly don’t stop there, with rare all-time lows now live on Amazon’s smart home gear, the All-new Ring Doorbell, loads of there affordable Blink intelligent cameras and lighting solutions, and much more waiting in our Prime Day 2023 deal hub.

Alongside the annual Prime Day gift card promotion that will net you some FREE Amazon credit, you’ll want to head straight over to our roundup of the best tips for maximizing your savings potential during Amazon’s massive summer sale event – Prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023 with these simple tricks and tips.

Echo Link Amp features:

Upgrade your speakers with a built-in 60W x 2-channel amplifier, high-fidelity streaming music, and Alexa.

Voice control music selection and playback with your compatible Echo device or the Alexa app.

Connect Echo Link Amp to speakers and group with other supported Echo devices to play music throughout your home.

Supports hi-fidelity audio from streaming services like Amazon Music HD.

Multiple digital and analog inputs and outputs provide compatibility with your existing stereo equipment.

Lets you cast to one or more Echo speakers from a line-in input, like an amplified turntable or CD player.

