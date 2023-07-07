KeySmart’s iPro keeps tabs on your keys with built-in Apple Find My tech at $50 (Reg. $70+)

The official KeySmart Amazon storefront is now offering its iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer back down at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $80 on Amazon, this one actually carries a regular price at $70 directly from KeySmart as of late, where it is now price matched. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention, $5 under the price before that, and on par with the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. KeySmart dropped this model over the holidays last year as the latest high-tech solution in its lineup of key organizers. We have seen basic models, some with Tile location tracking, and mini leather clip variants, but the iPro features built-in Apple Find My action. It works “with the Find My app on your iPhone so you can quickly find your misplaced keys around the house or see their last location on a map.” Left-behind key notifications join a built-in rechargeable lithium battery that runs for roughly 30 days alongside the usual KeySmart experience with the ability to house up to 14 standard-sized keys. There’s also an integrated mini LED flashlight here as well. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, there are some more basic models out there that just deliver the key organization side of things for less. This ongoing $15 deal on the mini leather clip is a good example, but you can take it up a notch with the base model treatment on the standard issue KeySmart at around $22 Prime shipped right now as well.

While we are talking EDC upgrades, check out the new 100% recycled magnetic Lite Sling Mini bag and lightweight crossbody bag from Bellroy before you dive into this deal on Spigen’s latest slim hard shell cable organizer at $20. As far as everyday tech carry goes, head over to today’s smartphone accessories roundup for deals on Twelve South gear, chargers, cases, and more alongside the latest Moment MagSafe flash sale.

KeySmart iPro Apple Find My Key Organizer features:

The KeySmart iPro key holder is the ultimate solution for anyone who is tired of misplacing their keys. The compact key holder is designed to work seamlessly with the Apple Find My App, giving you access to Apple Find My network to help you find your missing keys. Say goodbye to the frustration of misplacing your keys and embrace the peace of mind that comes with owning the KeySmart iPro key finder. The KeySmart iPro is a smart solution for keeping your keys organized and easy to find. With the FindMy app, you can make your keys play a tune to locate them quickly. And if you misplace your phone, simply press the button on the KeySmart iPro to make it ring, even on silent mode. Stay organized and never waste time searching for your essentials again!

