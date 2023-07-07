Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South PowerPic Mod photo frame Qi charger at $50

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTwelve South
Save now From $6

Amazon is now offering the first discount in months on the Twelve South PowerPic mod Qi charger at $49.83 shipped. Down from $60, you’re looking at $10 in savings alongside the second-best price of the year at within $2 of the 2023 low. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and today’s discount makes for an even more affordable way to personalize a loved one’s nightstand charging setup or even your own.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Twelve South PowerPic mod features:

PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. Order the beautiful PowerPic mod today.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Twelve South

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

RadRover 6 Plus e-bike now $700 off in New Green Deals,...
Switch Online members can now play the full version of ...
Peak Design’s new 100% carbon-neutral tech sling pack...
iOttie debuts four new Easy One Touch 6 iPhone car moun...
KeySmart’s iPro keeps tabs on your keys with buil...
Upgrade to a pro Vitamix blender with summer deals up t...
Let AIPER’s Seagull cordless robots clean your po...
9to5Toys Daily: July 7, 2023 – 10.9-inch iPad $399, M...
Load more...
Show More Comments