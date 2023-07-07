Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South PowerPic Mod photo frame Qi charger at $50

Amazon is now offering the first discount in months on the Twelve South PowerPic mod Qi charger at $49.83 shipped. Down from $60, you’re looking at $10 in savings alongside the second-best price of the year at within $2 of the 2023 low. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and today’s discount makes for an even more affordable way to personalize a loved one’s nightstand charging setup or even your own.
More smartphone accessories:
- Amazon Basics 15W Qi Wireless Charging Pad $13 (Reg. $17+)
- UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank can refuel three devices at once [Deal]
- Baseus 65W 20000mAh Power Bank: $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- UGREEN Car Vent Smartphone Mount: $13 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- Just $13 scores you an all-time low on this UGREEN Nexode 20W USB-C GaN Charger
- TALK WORKS USB-C Cable: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Annero 38800mAh Solar Power Bank: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- SANDMARC debuts Sand leather Apple Watch strap and iPhone 14 case with exclusive deal
- MOKIN 40W Dual USB-C Charger: $19 (Reg. $23) | Amazon
- Mkeke iPhone 14 Clear Case: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Moment launches MagSafe flash sale with extra $10 off iPhone 14 cases, mounts, more
- UGREEN 5.3 Aux Bluetooth Adapter: $11 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Outfit your iPhone 14 with Anker’s latest MagSafe power banks from $32 Amazon lows
- Baseus PowerCombo On 100W Power Strip: $64 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- PowerA MOGA Xbox Controller Smartphone Clip: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- UGREEN Smartphone Desk Stand: $10 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- Belkin delivers a compact StandBy companion with 15W kickstand MagSafe Charger at $27
- TALK WORKS Car Mount: $11 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Nulaxy Bluetooth Car FM Transmitter: $18 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- AINOPE 60W 4-port Car Charger: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Twelve South PowerPic mod features:
PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. Order the beautiful PowerPic mod today.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!