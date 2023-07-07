Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South PowerPic Mod photo frame Qi charger at $50

Amazon is now offering the first discount in months on the Twelve South PowerPic mod Qi charger at $49.83 shipped. Down from $60, you’re looking at $10 in savings alongside the second-best price of the year at within $2 of the 2023 low. Delivering a unique place to refuel your smartphone, this wireless charger doubles as a picture frame to blend in with the rest of your home decor when not in use. It has a transparent acrylic build that houses a 10W Qi stand with either white or black accenting. We found the PowerPic mod to be a notable gift recommendation in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, and today’s discount makes for an even more affordable way to personalize a loved one’s nightstand charging setup or even your own.

PowerPic mod is a world-class wireless phone charger with a design as radical as wireless charging itself. With a mix of modern elegance and versatile charging options, PowerPic mod charges all phones, including phones in cases, with an aesthetic that looks like nothing else. The lucite-framed PowerPic mod can be positioned vertically or horizontally and is even customizable with any 4×6 photo or room-matching graphic. Wirelessly charge your phone on the stand that looks more like a work of art than a typical charging dock. Order the beautiful PowerPic mod today.

