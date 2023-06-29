KeySmart’s premium leather mini key organizer just hit the Amazon low at $15 (25% off)

KeySmart’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Leather Mini key organizer for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one started life at $30 and now carries a regular price of $20 directly from KeySmart and at Amazon. Today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While the Flex plastic version is regularly $15, this one sports a more high-end brown full-grain ModLeather treatment with a reinforced stitching job. While it might not be the full-on KeySmart with Apple FindMy built-in, that will run you $50 (currently at the all-time low). The mini model delivers a streamlined and minimalist approach to key organization with included spacers for a solid and elegant connection even if you only use a few keys at a time – it carries anywhere from one to five keys plus a key fob and is compatible with the range of KeySmart accessories (knives, flashlights, mini tools, and more). Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you could go with the Flex model at $5 less. Or, save even more and go with the carabiner-style Nite Ize Dual Chamber model down at just $4 Prime shipped. It might not be as elegant a solution to some, but Nite Ize is a beloved brand that makes some great gear and accessories.

Also touched on above, the KeySmart iPro is the brand’s flagship model with Apple’s FindMy tech built right in. That means you can leverage Apple’s gear location system to ensure you know exactly where you might have left your keys. This model also sports a built-in flashlight, even more key and accessory storage, and is currently at the best price we have ever tracked with a 38% price drop that knocks it down to $50 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

KeySmart Mini Leather features:

Easily Carry 5 Keys Plus Car Fob. The free carabiner ring included with the KeySmart Mini Leather allows you to easily attach your car fob and other accessories.

Premium Full-Grain ModLeather. Long-lasting and beautifully designed.

Reinforced Stitching for Increased Durability. The KeySmart Mini Leather is small yet tough.

Quietly Carry Your Keys. Less noise. Less weight.

Add Multi-Tools and More. Compatible with KeySmart attachments such as our flashlight, multi-tool, bottle opener, and more.

Quickly Get the Key You Want, Every Time. Stop searching through a messy ball of keys and quickly grab the one you need.

