Sperry offers an extra 20% off sale items: Boat shoes, sneakers, sandals, more

For a limited time only, Sperry is currently offering an extra 20% off clearance items with promo code EXTRASALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your shoes for summer with the men’s Bahama II Nautical Sneakers that are currently marked down to $40 and originally sold for $70. These shoes are available in three color options and have a slip-on design for convenience. The outsole has a webbed design for added traction and it has a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Authentic Original Nautical Boat Shoe $56 (Orig. $100)
- Bahama II Nautical Sneakers $40 (Orig. $70)
- Authentic Original 3-Eye Cup Boat Shoe $72 (Orig. $130)
- Authentic Original Gold Cup Woven Boat Shoe $104 (Orig. $185)
- Cabo II Penny Loafers $60 (Orig. $110)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Vibe Floral Sneaker $40 (Orig. $70)
- Parrotfish Braid Sandal $36 (Orig. $60)
- Float Fish Boat Shoe $22 (Orig. $55)
- Waveside Slide Sandal $28 (Orig. $60)
- Kennedy Wedge Sandals $40 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
