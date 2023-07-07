Sperry offers an extra 20% off sale items: Boat shoes, sneakers, sandals, more

For a limited time only, Sperry is currently offering an extra 20% off clearance items with promo code EXTRASALE at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Update your shoes for summer with the men’s Bahama II Nautical Sneakers that are currently marked down to $40 and originally sold for $70. These shoes are available in three color options and have a slip-on design for convenience. The outsole has a webbed design for added traction and it has a cushioned insole to promote comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Sperry customers. Looking for more deals? Be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!