These amazing new Pikmin 4 terrarium collectibles are an absolute must-see [Deal]

Well, here are some of the coolest Pikmin 4 collectibles yet. The adorable Pikmin 4 is on the way from Nintendo – I just can’t get enough of Oatchi – and we absolutely loved our early hands-on time with the game. The new HORI Switch case celebrating the upcoming release is one of the brand’s best, but we just spotted some amazing new Pikmin 4 terrarium collectibles that are just begging to find a place on your desktop or Nintendo shelf. The new lineup of Re-Ment collectibles immortalizes the beloved Pikmin, and Captain Olimar is what could only be described as the perfect way, pulling straight from the latest entry in the series and encapsulating our miniature heroes into small terrarium-like containers. Head below for a closer look and to check out a nice little pre-order deal too.

Must-see new terrarium Pikmin 4 collectibles

You might want to jump on this as soon as possible if you’re interested – they are, as far as I can tell from the imagery, about as perfect a Pikmin 4 collectible as I could ask for. By the sounds of the Play-Asia listing here, you get six toys in the box: “There are six different items to collect and trade, and you’ll get one of each.”

Re-Ment brings us a new lineup of “Pikmin” terrarium displays, with each little diorama giving us a glimpse into the world of the Pikmin!

The lineup includes the “Pulled out,” “Carry,” “Fight,” “Resistant to fire,” “Take a break at the waterside,” and “Leave the electricity” terrarium models.

The new terrarium Pikmin 4 collectibles set is listed at $51.99 with $34.99 shipping – they are coming from Japan, after all. However, you can use the code WARIO at checkout to knock the total down to $49.39 before shipping – Play-Asia does offer free worldwide shipping on orders over $99.99 “on select items,” though. They are set to officially release on November 6.

