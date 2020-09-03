Nintendo hit us with a new Mario battle royale game, the long-awaited Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection, a new Game & Watch-style handheld, and much more today. A surprise Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct hit this morning and it was clearly a big one. Mario’s 35th anniversary takes place on September 13, 2020. Not only are we getting some of the biggest 3D Mario titles for Switch starting this month, but we also saw a new Mario Kart game, freebie classics for Switch Online members, and so much more. Head below for everything.

New Mario battle royale game

As part of this morning’s surprise Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct, Nintendo announced a new Mario battle royale game known as Super Mario Bros. 35. While not your typical arena-based battle royale, it will see you facing off against 34 other players in levels that look a whole lot like the original NES Mario game. You essentially battle against typical Mario Bros. enemies that can then be transported over to one of the other players’ screen in order to try and overwhelm them and knock them out of the battle. You can be strategic about this as well and choose which of your opponents screens to send the defeated enemies. A sort of item roulette that can net you extra power-ups is available for those that earn enough coins.

Oddly enough, the new Mario battle royale game appears as though it will only be around for a limited time. Completely free for Switch Online subscribers, the game will only be live from October 1, 2020 until March 31, 2020. But it’s hard to say what will happen after that.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Collection

Rumored for months now, the new Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection is one of the biggest releases coming to Switch this season. Bringing three of the most beloved Mario titles ever to a Switch near you, including Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and the original Super Mario Galaxy, these are some of the most requested and popular 3D titles in the long-running stable of Mario titles.

You won’t have to wait until October like the new Mario battle royale game for this one either, although we are getting some kind of odd-timed release here as well. Nintendo said the game will release on September 18, 2020, and will remain available until March 31, 2021, with what it refers to as a “limited production” run.

Nintendo Game & Watch-style handheld

It wasn’t all about Mario battle royale and Super Mario Galaxy this morning. Nintendo also announced a new Game & Watch-style handheld. It is essentially a collectible novelty handheld that actually carries some classic and very much playable titles — the original Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario themed version of a classic Game & Watch game known as Ball. It will be released on November 13, 2020.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Ever wanted to create your own mini Mario Kart track in the living room with remote control cars? Well, you will be able to soon, just with augmented reality tech instead. Known as Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, the new experience is an AR-based one that sees players racing real toy-style Mario Karts around their home. Here’s more details from Nintendo:

The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race… Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination.

Super Mario 3D World meets Bowser’s Fury

Coming in February 2021, the Wii U game Super Mario 3D World will be ported to Switch with a number of new features. Those include online and local multiplayer options and a new bundle of course known as Bowser’s Fury. There will also be a pair of new amiibo to go along with the game in the form of Cat Mario and Cat Peach figures.

And even more

Nintendo is also offering a number of Mario goodies and in-game content by way of a series of “missions” players can complete. You’ll find all of the details on that along with the various tasks you’ll need to complete to reap the rewards right here.

Lastly and certainly not least, Switch Online members can access a free Switch version of the classic Super Mario All-Stars collection. Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3 are all in one package that Nintendo online members can take advantage of starting today.

