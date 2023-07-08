Lutron’s popular Caseta smart HomeKit dimmer switches, starter kits, more on sale from $23

Lutron makes some of our favorite smart home accessories on the market with its Caseta series, which also have the glowing reputation of being some of the most reliable solutions out there. Now they’re even more affordable, as Amazon is offering a series of price cuts across starter kits, add-on dimmer switches, and other gear to kickstart your adoption of the ecosystem. Leading the way, we have the Lutron Caseta Smart Switch Starter Kit at $71.10 shipped. Down from $95, today’s discount is as rare as they come, marking the first chance to save this year. It’s 25% off and fittingly hitting a new 2023 low in the process. This kit starts off with one of Lutron’s standard in-wall light switches. It’s a great way to automate overhead lighting without having to swap out every bulb. That pairs with one of the brand’s hubs, which allows you to take full advantage of its HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control. You’ll also be able to bring home some of the discounted standalone accessories below, which require the hub to function. Head below for more.

Other Lutron Caseta discounts on tap today:

Prime Day is on the horizon, and ahead of time we’re still tracking some notable discounts in our smart home guide that let you beat the rush. There are plenty of other ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups without paying full price, from some more ambient offerings to bring color lighting into your space to more practical water leak detectors and more. There are tons of all-time lows to be had, meaning you’ll be able to beat the Prime Day rush and score the best prices yet ahead of the shopping event next week.

Lutron Caseta Smart Switch Kit features:

Ensure you and your family always enter a well-lit home. Use the smart switch to set your front porch lights to turn on at dusk, ensuring your home is not dark when you return. Create personalized schedules to turn lights on and off at set times to best fit your everyday routines and activate customized lighting scenes with just the touch of a button. Schedule your outdoor lights to turn on every night, as the sun sets – even when the seasons change and you gain or lose an-hour.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!