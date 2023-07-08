Score the PlayStation 5 COD Modern Warfare II console bundle at $540 with a $100 gift card

Deals on PlayStation 5 are still almost no where to be found but Dell has a nice little bundle worth taking look at for anyone still wanting to score one of Sony’s flagship machines. It is now offering the disc-version PlayStation 5 Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Bundle with a $100 Dell gift card for $539.99 shipped. This bundle carries a regular price of $540, but with the value of the gift card you’re looking at a savings of $100, effectively bringing the machine down to $440. That’s $60 below the price of the PS5 without Modern Warfare II thrown in at Amazon and elsewhere as well as being the best price we can find for a new disc-version console. Alongside a host of electronics in just about every category, you can use the gift card value on a series of PlayStation 5 games including Spider-Man, the new Final Fantasy XVI, Uncharted, and more. Dive into our first impressions PS5 feature and hit the jump for additional details.

While it would appear a new PlayStation 5 Slim is inbound some time this year if details from Microsoft ring true, it sounds as though it will be a digital machine that sells for $400 and you’ll need to fork out extra cash to buy the external disc drive. All of the details we know thus far on that are right here.

Then hit up more of the latest in the world of PlayStation below:

PlayStation 5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Bundle features:

PlayStation 5 console

DualSense wireless controller

DualSense USB charging cable

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® II -Cross-Gen Bundle full game voucher

ASTRO’s PLAYROOM [Rated E10+] (Pre-installed game)

Base

HDMI cable

AC power cord

Printed materials

