Score the PlayStation 5 COD Modern Warfare II console bundle at $540 with a $100 gift card

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesSonyDell
$100 off $540
graphical user interface, website

Deals on PlayStation 5 are still almost no where to be found but Dell has a nice little bundle worth taking look at for anyone still wanting to score one of Sony’s flagship machines. It is now offering the disc-version PlayStation 5 Console Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Bundle with a $100 Dell gift card for $539.99 shipped. This bundle carries a regular price of $540, but with the value of the gift card you’re looking at a savings of $100, effectively bringing the machine down to $440. That’s $60 below the price of the PS5 without Modern Warfare II thrown in at Amazon and elsewhere as well as being the best price we can find for a new disc-version console. Alongside a host of electronics in just about every category, you can use the gift card value on a series of PlayStation 5 games including Spider-Man, the new Final Fantasy XVI, Uncharted, and more. Dive into our first impressions PS5 feature and hit the jump for additional details. 

While it would appear a new PlayStation 5 Slim is inbound some time this year if details from Microsoft ring true, it sounds as though it will be a digital machine that sells for $400 and you’ll need to fork out extra cash to buy the external disc drive. All of the details we know thus far on that are right here

Then hit up more of the latest in the world of PlayStation below:

PlayStation 5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Bundle features:

  • PlayStation 5 console
  • DualSense wireless controller
  • DualSense USB charging cable
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare® II -Cross-Gen Bundle full game voucher 
  • ASTRO’s PLAYROOM [Rated E10+] (Pre-installed game)
  • Base
  • HDMI cable
  • AC power cord
  • Printed materials

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Sony

Dell

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Here’s a rare chance to score Nintendo’s Ga...
Samsung’s travel-ready rubberized T7 Shield 1TB p...
Eureka RapidClean Pro makes home clean-up quick and aff...
Review: LEGO’s new 4,800-piece Disney Castle is t...
Shift into overdrive with Thrustmaster’s PS5/PC m...
These amazing new Pikmin 4 terrarium collectibles are a...
New Amazon Photos users can score a $15 credit ahead of...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Data Defense,...
Load more...
Show More Comments