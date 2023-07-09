Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at new $979 all-time low after $120 summer discount

The dust has officially settled on Apple’s new 15-inch MacBook Air, and those ultimately left wanting a more portable M2 experience can save on the popular 13-inch form-factor instead. Now landing at a new all-time low ahead of Prime Day, a $120 discount is dropping the price on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air down to $979 shipped at B&H. This clocks in at $20 under our previous mentions and marks the first time we’ve seen a new condition model drop below $999.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Compared to the new 15-inch MacBook Air, you’re largely looking at much of the same experience. There’s the same powerful M2 chip at the center of each of the builds, as well as MagSafe charging, 1080p FaceTime cameras, and a thin, fanless build. There are some adjustments though that we just broke down over at 9to5Mac, with the larger 15.3-inch display being the most notable. That larger build also means that Apple was able to fit in a 6-speaker sound system, compared to the 4-speaker system on the 13-inch counterpart. The new, larger MacBook is also on sale right now, too. It lands at $50 off on Amazon as a chance to lock-in some savings from $1,249.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

