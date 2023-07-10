Score an official USB-C Apple Watch Fast Charger at all-time low of $20 (Reg. $29)

Woot is now offering Apple’s official Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger for $19.99 after code CHEAPCABLE has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying in any other case. Down from the usual $29 going rate, today’s offer is now landing as the best discount to date. At $9 off, this is $4 under previous mentions and a rare all-around chance to save. Launching alongside the Series 7, Apple’s latest Watch adapter brings with it fast charging support for refueling your device 33% faster. That translates to an 80% charge in just 45 minutes, with the usual magnetic puck on one end and a USB-C cable on the other. You can catch up on the feature right here, but then head below for more.

Also on sale is the USB-A version which ditches the fast charging tech. If you’re really looking to make out for less than the lead deal, than this is the best option around. Clocking in at $17.99 after you’ve used the aforementioned code at checkout, the sale drops from its usual $28 going rate. This is just $2 less, but might be a better buy if you’re still rocking an older Apple Watch and don’t plan on upgrading anytime soon.

All of this week’s other best deals are then up for grabs over in our Apple guide. Amazon’s annual summer sale is now going live and delivering some of the best prices of the year for Prime Day 2023. We’re tracking some of the best discounts of the year on the latest M2 Macs, official accessories like the Apple Watch charger above, and so much more.

Apple Watch USB-C Fast Charger features:

Make charging your Apple Watch utterly effortless. And now, it charges up to 33% faster when paired with Apple Watch Series 7, so you can reach 80% charge in about 45 minutes (Other models will have regular charge times). Simply hold the connector near the back of the watch, where magnets cause it to snap into place automatically. It’s a completely sealed system free of exposed contacts. And it’s very forgiving, requiring no precise alignment.

