Today’s Android game and app deals: Radio Commander, OXXO, Motorsport Manager, more

We are taking a short intermission from the onslaught on Prime Day 2023 price drops to quickly roundup all of this afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps courtesy of Google Play. The Android hardware deals are flying today with $300 off Samsung’s latest 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+, deals on Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 5G, the Galaxy Z Fold 4,and Galaxy Z Flip 4, as well as its popular M8 Smart Monitor and all-time lows on Pixel 7a. But for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight tiles include OXXO, Radio Commander, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, Hexologic, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Use the radio to give commands to the soldiers on the battlefield. Keep track of the situation based on their voice reports only. Lead US platoons to clash with Vietcong in a realistic, innovative approach to the RTS genre. Make hard choices in a narrative driven experience and face the outcome.

