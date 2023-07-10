Samsung’s popular M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect Mac companion at $400 low (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the best price yet on Samsung’s popular M8 Smart Monitor at $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching as much as $700, we’ve more recently been seeing it trend around $500 or so. Today’s offer is now delivering the most savings yet from the retailer at $100 off, while also clocking in at $22 under our previous mention from early on in the spring. It notably sports an iMac-inspired design that’ll look at home in your Apple setup, which wraps around the 32-inch 4K panel and its HDR10+ capabilities. There’s of course more than just looking the part for your Mac companion, with Samsung’s display also packing USB-C connectivity with 65W power passthrough, which rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage to see how it can upgrade your workstation. More details below.

One of the biggest improvements that could be made to Samsung’s monitor is adjusting its fixed-height stand. We have just the companion discount right now to go alongside the lead deal above, with Twelve South’s Curve Riser monitor stand now landing with 50% in savings attached. It now starts at $40 all-time lows on Amazon and delivers a more ergonomic setup.

Just make sure you go check out OWC’s latest all-metal 11-port 8K Thunderbolt 4 Dock for the perfect companion to your new workstation. It’ll help be the final piece of the puzzle for turning your MacBook into a full desktop machine with just a single cable, all at the best price to date at $280 with $70 in savings.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

