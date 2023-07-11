Samsung’s latest 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ now $300 off for Prime Day at $600, more from $80

Justin Kahn -
AmazonAndroidSamsungPrime Day 2023
$300 off From $80

As part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering loads of price drops on Samsung’s current- and previous-generation Galaxy tablets alongside some models from Lenovo and Microsoft. One deal that caught our eye is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch 128GB model tablet at $599.99 shipped. Regularly $900 at Amazon and directly from Samsung, this is a solid $300 price drop and the best we can find. The 33% Prime Day price drop is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this model – a price we have only seen a couple times in 2023 and before that, over the Black Friday festivities last year. You’re looking at Samsung’s mid-size 12.4-inch sAMOLED screen tablet that will hit the sweet spot for some folks. It carries ‎128GB of storage alongside notable picture-taking prowess with an auto-framing ultra-wide front camera joined by S Pen support for hand-taken notes and doodling. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more Prime Day Samsung tablet offers. 

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy tablet deals:

Head over to this landing page for additional Samsung models on sale as well as a series of price drops on Lenovo and Microsoft tablets with prices starting from $80 shipped

Then swing by our Prime Day 2023 deal hub for more and check out these Prime day offers on a range of Samsung handsets at all-time lows

Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Work and play with the blazing fast speed of Wi-Fi 6E — 3x faster than the previous generation of Wi-Fi. Get more enjoyment out of every moment with a big 12.4 inch sAMOLED screen and high resolution that dazzles with unbelievable brilliance, crispness, and color. Record super clear video in 4K and great photos with an ultra-wide front camera with auto framing; With Galaxy S8 plus, your photography skills will shine regardless of your experience level behind the lens. Inspire your imagination with our fastest S Pen yet, an S Pen that is more responsive than ever, feels even more like a real pen, and it’s included with tablet purchase. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

Samsung Prime Day 2023

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Prime Day coffee time: Technivorm Moccamaster all-time ...
Jackery Gold Box delivers all-time lows on latest porta...
Best iOS game and app deals: Animus, Monthly Dystopia, ...
Prime Day pet cam deals with treat-tossing, real-time n...
New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now st...
Levi’s jeans, t-shirts, jackets, more up to 65% o...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 5 car mou...
Rare home studio deals: Focusrite Scarlett interface al...
Load more...
Show More Comments