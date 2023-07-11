Samsung’s latest 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ now $300 off for Prime Day at $600, more from $80

As part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering loads of price drops on Samsung’s current- and previous-generation Galaxy tablets alongside some models from Lenovo and Microsoft. One deal that caught our eye is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-inch 128GB model tablet at $599.99 shipped. Regularly $900 at Amazon and directly from Samsung, this is a solid $300 price drop and the best we can find. The 33% Prime Day price drop is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for this model – a price we have only seen a couple times in 2023 and before that, over the Black Friday festivities last year. You’re looking at Samsung’s mid-size 12.4-inch sAMOLED screen tablet that will hit the sweet spot for some folks. It carries ‎128GB of storage alongside notable picture-taking prowess with an auto-framing ultra-wide front camera joined by S Pen support for hand-taken notes and doodling. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more Prime Day Samsung tablet offers.

Prime Day Samsung Galaxy tablet deals:

Head over to this landing page for additional Samsung models on sale as well as a series of price drops on Lenovo and Microsoft tablets with prices starting from $80 shipped.

Then swing by our Prime Day 2023 deal hub for more and check out these Prime day offers on a range of Samsung handsets at all-time lows.

Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Work and play with the blazing fast speed of Wi-Fi 6E — 3x faster than the previous generation of Wi-Fi. Get more enjoyment out of every moment with a big 12.4 inch sAMOLED screen and high resolution that dazzles with unbelievable brilliance, crispness, and color. Record super clear video in 4K and great photos with an ultra-wide front camera with auto framing; With Galaxy S8 plus, your photography skills will shine regardless of your experience level behind the lens. Inspire your imagination with our fastest S Pen yet, an S Pen that is more responsive than ever, feels even more like a real pen, and it’s included with tablet purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!