Aqara HomeKit smart cams, locks, and doorbells with facial AI and Apple Home Key see deep deals for Prime Day 

Aqara’s deeply integrated smart home gear is seeing some solid price drops for Prime Day 2023. The brand is the maker of some of the most advanced and user-friendly smart home and security solutions on the market, from indoor security cameras and its Video Doorbell G4 to the U100 Smart Lock and more. Complete with AI facial recognition, voice-changing tech, auto-locking, HomeKit Secure Video support, and Apple’s Home Key, it provides a truly connected HomeKit and Apple Home setup that also works alongside Google and Amazon gear (among other things). Head below for a closer look at some of its latest as well as some of the best prices of the year going live for Prime Day 2023.

Aqara’s 2023 model Video Doorbell G4

Aqara’s 2023 model Video Doorbell G4 is its latest in front door security and intelligent convenience for you and your family. Packed with smart features, local AI, and free event-based storage, it can even change the sound of your voice when speaking with strangers on the porch to protect your privacy. This wireless cam also supports wired connections alongside local storage options with an affordable microSD card as well as around the clock 24/7 recording.

The system offers deep integration with HomeKit and Apple’s HomeKit Secure Video to keep your smart home gear interconnected and your data safe. While it also supports Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT integrations, this is a truly battery-powered video doorbell experience with everything encrypted before being stored in iCloud alongside video analysis and notifications available on all of your Apple devices, from iPad and iPhone to Apple TV – Aqara will be bringing Matter support to the G4 via a simple OTA update once the specs are ready too.

The system consists of the main smart video doorbell and an included chime unit to provide 24/7 recording and live video feeds of whoever might be at your door. While around the clock recording is only supported in wired power mode, using the included AA 1.5V battery pack delivers event-based cloud recording to provide up to 7 days of free video storage even without it – “the G4 offers cloud storage of up to 7 days: short event-based clips will be sent to the cloud immediately and without any hidden fees.” There’s no subscription required here.

Together with Aqara Zigbee hubs, the Video Doorbell G4 becomes an integrated part of your home alert and security system. The system recognizes up to 30 different faces by way of its AI-based face recognition algorithms – “it will let you mark the faces of your family members and frequent visitors in Aqara Home app,” reducing false alerts in the process to provide a custom security experience. This setup allows for a number of integrated security features from the ability to recognize unknown faces that trigger automatic replies to engaging a range of smart home automations that work even when the internet is down – trigger a loud 95dB siren from the chime unit in the case of “a break in, vibration, water leak, or when other events are detected,” for example.

Features at a glance:

Wide 162-degree viewing angle (subtended angle)

Full weather protection

Dual power options

Support for up to 512 GB microSD card local storage

7 days of free cloud storage

Included door chime

1080p video resolution

HomeKit Secure Video support

AI facial recognition

Voice-changing tech

Aqara’s 2K Indoor Camera Hub G3

Aqara’s 2K Indoor Camera Hub G3 delivers on much of the same home security and intelligent convenience experience, but with a focus on the inside of your space. It features a 2K sensor with 360-degree 1080p feeds sent through your entire Apple ecosystem and integrations with (up to 128) other Aqara devices via its built-in Zigbee hub.

HomeKit Secure Video and WPA3 privacy features included, it also features an AI-powered facial and gesture recognition system that will allow it to provide personalized automations with other gear the second you walk in the door. All of which is further enhanced by Aqara’s advanced hand gesture system – you can use various finger and hand gestures to trigger bespoke functions in your smart home system. Get a complete breakdown of the system in our hands-on review over on 9to5Mac where we highlighted just how impressive this low-cost HomeKit companion can be for folks in Apple’s smart home ecosystem (it also supports Alexa and Google Assistant gear).

Aqara Indoor Camera Hub G3 features at a glance:

Apple HomeKit Secure Video

HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT are supported

AI Facial, Pet and Gesture Recognition

Integrated Zigbee hub

2K 1296p Resolution & 360-degree Viewing Angle

Aqara Smart Lock U100

Last but certainly not least, we are taking a closer look at the brand’s latest Smart Lock U100 with a built-in touchscreen. Completing the whole smart home security setup, the U100 provides state-of-the-art intelligence features that fully integrate into Apple Home and delivers an experience we were impressed by after spending time some time with the system for review.

Working closely alongside Aqara Zigbee hubs and the aforementioned Video Doorbell G4 (among other gear), it delivers a number of intelligent entry and lock/unlock options for users – a high-precision fingerprint reader (up to 50 fingerprints), remotely-configurable passwords via the Aqara Home app, one-time local passwords for visitors and the like, and a mechanical key for emergency use.

Not only does it work with Siri and the rest of your Apple gear, it also features Apple Home Key, allowing users to leverage the latest in Apple NFC tech by simply tapping your iPhone on the lock for entry – “even when the iPhone or Apple Watch is out of power.” And when it’s time to leave, the lock’s built-in gyroscope ensures the door is locked securely after you close it – although this can be disabled in favor of an always open mode, temporarily or otherwise, alongside a Do Not Disturb mode that will disable the door lock sounds so you don’t wake the family at night.

Features at a glance:

Apple Home Key support

Fingerprint sensor

Guest password entry

Emergency mechanical key

HomeKit, Google Home, Alexa, and IFTTT support

Auto Lock and Do Not Disturb modes

Up to 8 months of battery life

USB-C emergency charging

Simple and complete HomeKit/Apple Home integration

Aqara is clearly serving up one of the most secure and high-tech smart home ecosystems on the market. But if there was just one main take away here it would be just how deeply integrated its HomeKit and Apple Home system really is.

Take the new G4 Video Doorbell and Aqara Smart Lock U100 as an example. The two pieces of kit work seamlessly alongside one another to provide a truly connected and integrated system that communicates among itself to both heighten home security and to provide a truly intelligent living space. Not only will you be able to see who is at the door without getting up, but you’ll also be able to quickly unlock the door for them once you have deemed them worthy of entry. You can view who is at your door and ensure it is locked, or help a family member who might be having trouble with entry no matter where you might be. The same goes for the included chime, which works alongside the rest of your front door setup to automatically sound in case of forced entry. They are both perfectly capable and high-tech solutions on their own, but together they provide a powerful and convenient solution to safeguard your family and to make coming home after a long day’s work a far more pleasurable and simple experience.

