Best iOS game and app deals: Animus, Monthly Dystopia, Memento, and more

The Prime Day 2023 deals have now arrived and you’ll find the best of them in our master roundup hub. Alongside deals on Beats Studio Buds+ and Apple Watch Series 8, among many others, we are taking a short break to pull together all of the day’s best offers on iOS game and app deals. Highlight deals include titles like Retro Pocket Rocket, Monthly Dystopia, Animus: Revenant, Sentinels of the Multiverse, Memento: Modern Reminders, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS apps and games on sale:

iOS Universal: Eschery – Relaxing Idle Puzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Retro Pocket Rocket: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Wild Case: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monthly Dystopia: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Animus: Revenant: $10 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 3D Rubik’s Cube Solver: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AmiiBot: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Old Monterrey: $1 (Reg. 1.50)

iOS Universal: HomeCam for HomeKit: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: HomePass for HomeKit & Matter: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Memento: Modern Reminders: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LE01 | Bass 808 Synth + AUv3: $3 (Reg. $4)

Best Prime Day game deals: Amazon 50% off Mario/Zelda games from $20, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, much more

More iOS game and app deals still live:

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BeeScan – PDF Scanner App: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Spring Forever: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gratitude Journal (new): FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Wilderless Classic: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Tiny Bang Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dark Mist: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Delivery From the Pain: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Relight – Better Photos: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $4 (Reg. $9)

iPad: iMPC Pro 2: $10 (Reg. $25)

Animus Revenant features:

Will you aid the herald? Who is the lady in the forest? Where are the jester’s pants? Pick up your war hammer. Bring peace to the condemned, silence to the corrupt, and retribution against the deceitful. Fight, farm, craft, collect, end.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!