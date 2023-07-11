Best Prime Day game deals: Amazon 50% off Mario/Zelda games from $20, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, much more

Justin Kahn -
50% off From $20
Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

The official Amazon Prime Day 2023 console game deals are now live and headlined by up to 50% off a selection of Nintendo Switch games. Alongside a solid price drop on Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, you’ll also find 50% off Mario titles including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at just $20, among others. Now’s the time to load up your physical Switch game collection while just about all of the best Mushroom Kingdom and Hylian titles are now at the lowest prices of the year. That’s on top of deals on Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, Elden Ring, and more PlayStation and Xbox titles. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Best Prime Day game deals. 

Best Prime Day game deals:

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live

***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more

Summer Game announcements and reveals:

