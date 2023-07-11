Best Prime Day game deals: Amazon 50% off Mario/Zelda games from $20, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, much more

The official Amazon Prime Day 2023 console game deals are now live and headlined by up to 50% off a selection of Nintendo Switch games. Alongside a solid price drop on Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening, you’ll also find 50% off Mario titles including Mario Golf: Super Rush, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope at just $20, among others. Now’s the time to load up your physical Switch game collection while just about all of the best Mushroom Kingdom and Hylian titles are now at the lowest prices of the year. That’s on top of deals on Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, Elden Ring, and more PlayStation and Xbox titles. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Best Prime Day game deals.
Best Prime Day game deals:
- Amazon Prime Day Mario games from $30 (50% off)
- Amazon Prime Day Xbox game sale from $5 (50% off)
- Amazon Prime Day PlayStation game sale from $10 (50% off)
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $45 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom $52 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $30 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $43 (Reg. $50)
- Ring Fit Adventure $50 (Reg. $80)
- Metroid Dread $39 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Triple Pack $20 (Reg. $30)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond $39 (Reg. $60)
- Pokémon Shining Pearl $39 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $39 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection pre-order $60
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- Triangle Strategy $45 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 4 FREE demo now live
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle eShop $14 (Reg. $40)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Elden Ring $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 4 Xbox $54 (Reg. $60)
- Street Fighter 6 Deluxe $76 (Reg. $85)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $27 (Reg. $60)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $9 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Battle Network $50 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $27 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $44 (Reg. $70)
- Clip on-page coupon
- Stray $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection PS5 pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Xbox pre-order $60
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series Sale up to 75% off
- Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order with SteelBook from $70
- Mid-Year PlayStation Store sale from $2
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $30 (Reg. $70)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
New Nintendo Switch game deal pre-orders now live
***Nintendo Direct: Mario Bros. Wonder, Mario RPG, more
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder $60
- Super Mario RPG $60
- Sonic Superstars $60
- Detective Pikachu Returns $50
- Pikmin 1 + 2 $50
- WarioWare: Move It! $50
- Persona 5 Tactica $50
- Or digital copies two for $100 for Switch Online members
Summer Game announcements and reveals:
- Everything you need to know from Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase
- Massive Summer Game Fest showcase: Spider-Man 2, MK 1, more
- Ubisoft Forward showcases new Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay, more
- Capcom summer showcase reveal event starts now!
- Microsoft takes a deep dive into Starfield with 45 minutes of gameplay
- Summer PlayStation Showcase: MGS 3 remake, Spider-Man 2, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!